CE to visit Sichuan, Thailand

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Chengdu and Bangkok in mid-May to attend a Hong Kong-Sichuan co-operation conference and a United Nations meeting.

She will depart for Chengdu on May 10 to attend the high-level meeting and First Plenary of the Hong Kong-Sichuan Co-operation Conference.

She will lead a delegation to meet Sichuan officials and attend the Hong Kong-Sichuan Trade & Investment Co-operation Symposium & Signing & Launching Ceremony.

The delegation comprises Executive Council members, representatives of business chambers and sectors such as the creative and design industries and youth.

Mrs Lam will also attend an exhibition and a sharing session on Hong Kong's reconstruction support work in Sichuan after the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake and visit local higher education institutions.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan and Secretary for Development Michael Wong will join parts of the visit.

Mrs Lam will be accompanied by Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki.

Mrs Lam will then depart for Bangkok on May 13 to attend and deliver a keynote speech at the opening of the Ministerial Segment of the 74th session of the United Nations Economic & Social Commission for Asia & the Pacific the next day.

Mrs Lam will also meet senior Thai officials.

She will return to Hong Kong on May 14.