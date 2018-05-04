CE praises eco-achievers

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (fourth left) officiates at the 2017 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence presentation ceremony.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today officiated at the presentation ceremony for the 2017 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence.

The awards commended organisations in 15 different sectors for their outstanding environmental performance.

Entries reached a record 1,614, a more than fourfold increase over 2008 when the awards were launched.

Forty-eight organisations won gold, silver or bronze awards, and 146 received merit certificates.

To commemorate the scheme's 10th anniversary, special awards were presented to 24 companies to recognise their continuous support for it.

Winners of the 2017 Hong Kong Green Innovations Awards and organisations certified as Hong Kong Green Organisations in 2017 were also recognised at the ceremony.

The Green Innovations Awards encourages local organisations to tackle environmental challenges with new ideas to the benefit of the environment.

The Green Organisation Certification benchmarks the green performance of organisations and encourages them to sustain their environmental initiatives in waste reduction, energy saving and carbon reduction.

Also attending the ceremony were Secretary for the Environment KS Wong and Director of Environmental Protection Donald Tong.

The Awards for Environmental Excellence is organised by the Environmental Protection Department and the Environmental Campaign Committee. It and the Green Innovations Awards are now open for applications for 2018, while the Green Organisations scheme accepts applications year round.

