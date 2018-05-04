New health strategy launched

The Government has launched a new strategy and action plan to prevent and control non-communicable diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular disease.

The plan sets out health targets to be achieved by 2025, aiming to change the unhealthy lifestyle practices of Hong Kong people, like smoking and lack of exercise.

Director of Health Dr Constance Chan said Hong Kong is facing the increasing problem of non-communicable disease, compounded by an ageing population.

In 2016, cancers, cardiovascular disease including heart disease and stroke, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease accounted for 55% of registered deaths.

Dr Chan said at least a third of these diseases can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle, adding a conducive environment is required to help people change their behaviour.

"That's why we need to work with schools in, for example, providing school lunch - there should be healthy lunchboxes. That's why we work with the catering industry. We hope that they can refine their menu, put less salt and sugar, and less oil in their menu.

"We need to work with the Planning Department (and the) Transport Department, so their policies would also be conducive to health. We are looking for a win-win situation where improvement in environment could also improve health and vice versa. That's why the health sector does not work alone. We need to work with other sectors to achieve this."

Under the new strategy and action plan, the Government will adopt new strategic directions to reach the targets, such as by transforming schools into healthy settings, creating supportive physical and social environments for physical activity, and fostering effective partnerships with primary care professionals.

It will also organise large scale promotion campaigns to encourage the public to live a healthier lifestyle.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the Food & Health Bureau will monitor the action plan, adding it will promote primary healthcare in the community by setting up District Health Centres in each district.

