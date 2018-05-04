Highway to accept e-payment

"Stop-and-go" e-payment facilities will be provided at the manual toll booths along the Tsing Sha Highway from May 13.

The Transport Department said today the move will allow motorists to pay tolls by Octopus or contactless credit cards issued by local banks.

Two sets of card reader panels will be installed at each manual toll booth to serve vehicles of different heights.

The card reader on the left of each panel will accept Octopus card payment and the one on the right will accept contactless credit cards.

Cash payment will still be accepted if motorists cannot pay the toll successfully by tapping their cards.

"Stop-and-go" e-payment facilities have been introduced at most government tolled tunnels and roads.