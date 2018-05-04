Health symposium held

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (centre) and Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (fourth left) open the Health Promotion Symposium & Central Health Education Unit 40th Anniversary Celebration.

The Department of Health held a health promotion symposium today to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Central Health Education Unit.

More than 300 overseas and local healthcare professionals attended the event to explore in depth the promotion of healthy living in the prevention of non-communicable diseases.

World Health Organization experts discussed the WTO's work in promoting physical activity and protecting children from the harmful impact of food marketing.

Other guest speakers from universities or health organisations in New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong shared their insights on reducing harmful use of alcohol, improving young people's mental well-being and developing physical activity throughout life.

Two panel discussions were held to explore innovative and evidence-based strategies for promoting health in the community.

At the opening ceremony, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung commended the Central Health Education Unit which has significantly contributed to the reduction of non-communicable diseases and the fight against infectious disease.

He encouraged the community to support the "Towards 2025: Strategy & Action Plan to Prevent & Control Non-communicable Diseases in Hong Kong" which was launched today.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan in her welcoming speech said the education unit has played a leading role in the promotion of community health and in formulating and implementing evidence-based strategies on various important health subjects.