Michael Wong visits Eastern District

Mr Wong (right) also inspects the institute’s food technology laboratory.

Mr Wong (second left) sees the virtual reality and augmented reality learning zone at the Institute of Vocational Education (Chai Wan).

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (left) tours an historic building which serves as a coffee shop in Lei Yue Mun Park & Holiday Village.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong visited the Institute of Vocational Education in Chai Wan and historic buildings in Lei Yue Mun Park & Holiday Village in Eastern District today.

He toured the institute's virtual and augmented reality learning zone, the training restaurant and kitchen, and the food technology laboratory.

He spoke with engineering students who said their learning experiences have been enriched by facilities that simulate workplace environments and work placements.

Mr Wong then saw three historic buildings in Lei Yue Mun Park & Holiday Village.

The monuments are being used as a coffee shop, a recreation centre and a campsite.

He also met Eastern District Councillors.