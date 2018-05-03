Study expo to open

The Education Bureau will host the Information Expo on Multiple Pathways 2018 at the Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre on May 4 and 5.

The show will help secondary school graduates plan for further studies and career paths.

More than 30 institutions and organisations will set up exhibition booths featuring locally accredited post-secondary programmes, the Diploma Yi Jin programme, vocational education programmes and other schemes.

Talks on post-secondary education and career planning will also be held.

Admission is free.

