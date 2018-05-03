Land release under study

The Task Force on Land Supply is studying how to release more land from private developers to meet community demand.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement during a Legislative Council question and answer session today, adding this option will only be considered when there is huge public interest.

When asked about using the Land Resumption Ordinance to expedite land supply, Mrs Lam said the move might trigger judicial reviews.

She said prolonged court cases can hinder effective land release, so the Government is studying more ways to increase land supply.

With the task force collecting public views on the matter, she hopes the community can reach a consensus on solving Hong Kong's land shortage.