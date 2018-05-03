Vacant property tax being studied

The Government is studying the feasibility of introducing a tax on vacant first-hand private residential properties.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement during a Legislative Council question and answer session today, saying the vacancy tax will help release residential units into the market to increase supply.

Mrs Lam said the Government will consider the rationale, feasibility and the public response comprehensively before deciding on the matter.

She added there is no plan to introduce a value-added tax on residential properties owned by non-residents.

It is important to maintain Hong Kong's simple and low tax regime to remain competitive, she said.