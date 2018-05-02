Health chief visits Tsuen Wan

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan inspected a proposed columbarium site and a clinic during her visit to Tsuen Wan District today.

The columbarium site on Sham Shui Kok Drive would provide 26,000 niches.

Prof Chan said the Government is striving to increase the supply of public niches.

"Through implementing the district-based columbarium development scheme, the responsibility for developing columbarium facilities is shared by the 18 districts.

"We have so far secured support from the District Councils for 14 identified sites, providing about 590,000 new niches."

To develop columbarium facilities in a sustainable way and optimise the use of land resources, the Government proposes introducing an extendable arrangement for new allocation of public niches to expedite the circulation from the next allocation exercise.

The consultation exercise with District Councils will finish this quarter.

Prof Chan added the Government will also promote environmentally friendly burial, including scattering ashes in gardens of remembrance or at sea.

She then inspected Lady Trench General Out-patient Clinic to learn about the district's outpatient service needs and its future development.

She later met Tsuen Wan District Councillors to discuss local environmental hygiene and healthcare issues.