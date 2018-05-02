Education review to benefit students

The education system is being reviewed to better prepare students for their careers and ensure the curriculum fulfils their whole person development.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung made the statement today in response to a media report claiming the Education Bureau plans to make changes to the liberal studies subject in the Diploma of Secondary Education Examination.

He said several task forces have been set up to review different aspects of education.

"One of the task forces is reviewing the curriculum, which is one of the areas that we think it is necessary or timely to do a review.

"What we would like to do is, through the review, we could assess whether the curriculum is sufficient to prepare our students for their future.

"We also wish to make sure the curriculum has provided sufficient opportunities for students to have whole person development."

Mr Yeung said it is up to the task force to decide whether to review individual subjects.