Views sought on 5G services

The Government launched a public consultation today on the assignment arrangements of 5G mobile services and the spectrum utilisation fee.

The 200 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band, for assignment from April 1, 2020, will be the first batch of spectrum available for the Hong Kong market for the provision of 5G public mobile services.

As there is likely to be competing demand for the spectrum, the Communications Authority has proposed to assign the spectrum by auction for all interested parties including current mobile network operators and new entrants.

The authority has suggested that the spectrum utilisation fee should also be determined by auction and the auction reserve price is to be set by the Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development closer to the time.

After collecting views from the consultation exercise the Government will announce the decisions on the arrangements around the end of 2018.

The auction is expected to be conducted towards the end of 2019 at the earliest, should it be adopted as the arrangement for assigning the spectrum.

The public consultation will run until June 13.

Click here for the consultation document.

Views can be sent by email.