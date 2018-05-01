Employees’ benefits to improve

The Government will examine and improve employees’ benefits and protection according to Hong Kong’s socio-economic development, taking into account both employee interests and employer affordability.

In a statement responding to today’s Labour Day processions, the Government said it has been actively following up on abolishing the Mandatory Provident Fund offsetting arrangement.

It has put forward a preliminary idea, taking into account the views of the business and labour sectors towards a proposal by the last-term administration.

The Government is holding discussions with major stakeholders on the preliminary idea, it added.

Meanwhile, an inter-departmental working group set up by the Secretary for Labour & Welfare is exploring options to boost employment rights and benefits of non-skilled employees engaged by government service contractors.

The working group aims to complete its review before the third quarter of this year.

On improving labour benefits, the Government has proposed to extend statutory paternity leave from the existing three days to five and will table a bill in the Legislative Council once it is ready.

The administration is also exploring ways to improve statutory maternity leave. It hopes to work out a preliminary proposal by the second half of this year for submission to the Labour Advisory Board for discussion, it said.

The Minimum Wage Commission is also conducting a new round of review on the Statutory Minimum Wage rate and will submit a report with its recommendation by the end of October.

On working hours policy, the statement said the Government understands the community has divergent views on the last-term administration’s legislative proposals and it will continue to gauge opinions to identify feasible options.

It is also highly concerned about work safety and is reviewing occupational safety and health legislation penalty levels to strengthen their deterrent effect.