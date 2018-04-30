Nicholas Yang visits Kowloon City

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (right) visits the Citizen Home Safety Association Jockey Club Oi Man Centre.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visited an elderly service organisation and a secondary school in Kowloon City District today.

He toured the Senior Citizen Home Safety Association Jockey Club Oi Man Centre to see its 24-hour Call & Care Service Centre, and was briefed on the assistive technologies embedded in various elderly care services, including the application of cloud technology and big data analytics.

Mr Yang hailed the centre for embracing innovation and technology to help the elderly and to promote healthy and active aging.

He then went to Pui Ching Middle School to see the implementation of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.

He met students active in STEM learning and encouraged them to continue to pursue activities and competitions to raise their technology literacy and cultivate problem-solving skills.

Mr Yang later attended a sharing session with Kowloon City Youth Network Y-Dragon Programme members who discussed their recent study trip to Beijing, Jiuquan and Xian. He encouraged them to seize every exchange and learning opportunity.

Mr Yang also met Kowloon City District Councillors.