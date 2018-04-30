Measles advisory issued

Defer your trip to Okinawa if you are pregnant or unsure about your immunity to measles.

This was the message from Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing who updated the media today on the measles situation.

He said Hong Kong people should not panic about the measles outbreak in Okinawa as most people here are immune to the disease. However, he warned that some people may not know whether they are immune.

"For the majority of people in Hong Kong, they have immunity against measles as reflected by our seroprevalence survey data as well as the immunisation coverage survey findings.

"There are indeed some people who are not immune to measles. A minority of them, of course, among the total population because of one reason or the other, they might not have received the vaccination for measles. That means a complete course of two doses.

"Together with that, they might not have been infected with measles in the past, especially during their childhood. So they may be susceptible to measles infection if they are exposed to measles, more likely not in Hong Kong but other places that are endemic with measles or having a measles outbreak in the community, for example in the case of Okinawa."

He advised that children less than one-year-old, pregnant women or women planning to get pregnant, and people who are uncertain about their vaccination history and their immunity to measles, defer their trips to places with an outbreak of measles, like Okinawa.

On vaccine supply, Dr Wong said drug companies have informed him there are sufficient stocks to meet orders made in the previous week, however, it will take time to deliver them due to the substantial rise in demand from the private sector.