HK encouraged to join in dev't plans

The Mainland encourages Hong Kong to take on an active role in the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng made the statement today during a visit to Beijing.

Ms Cheng said the purpose of her trip is to get a grasp of the legal needs of national initiatives to see how the Hong Kong legal sector can contribute.

She added the high standards of Hong Kong’s dispute resolution services and its independent judiciary enable the city to participate in the nation’s development.