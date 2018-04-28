CE opens district promenade

A dance performance is staged at the promenade to mark its opening.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today opened the Central & Western District Promenade - Western Wholesale Food Market Section, marking the commissioning of the first new construction project of the Signature Project Scheme.

Under the scheme, $100 million has been earmarked for each district council to implement signature projects selected by the council to address local needs.

Through bottom-up public participation, the Central & Western District project has revitalised four idle piers and a waterfront section of the Western Wholesale Food Market into a public open space.

Occupying 5,200 sq m, the 400-metre-long promenade will be managed by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and open round the clock.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mrs Lam said the project marks the synergy between the Harbourfront Commission's efforts in promoting harbourfront development and signature projects initiated by the district councils.

She said she was glad the project has the support of traders at Western Wholesale Food Market. They released the market’s harbourfront area, which was still in operation, for conversion to a promenade park.

The project has provided an excellent platform to promote social innovation and youth participation in the district, Mrs Lam added.

After the completion of three works projects funded by the District Minor Works programme in the first quarter of 2019, a 1,350-metre-long promenade with an area of 60,000 sq m will be open for public use.