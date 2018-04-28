Variety added to HK’s attractions

New measures have been taken to boost Hong Kong’s appeal as a holiday resort to attract a steady flow of international visitors to the city.

Speaking after a radio programme today, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said modern tourists are looking for a holiday experience that goes beyond shopping or sightseeing.

“We are looking for a steady and also hopefully happy encounter where Mainland or overseas visitors will take advantage of using Hong Kong as a holiday resort, covering a wider spectrum of things.

“I hope this diversity would give visitors very different experience and also help encourage business growth in different corners of our society.”

He cited the revitalised Dr Sun Yat-sen Historical Trail which launched on Thursday, as a new tourist attraction.

Nine local artists transformed 16 signs into art installations to revitalise the walk and represent the rich cultural characteristics of the city

“We are using the historical and heritage spots with the application of new technology where people can have a leisure walk along Central connecting different dots and also different times of history. So, these are new attractions that we are promoting to tourists, be they coming from the Mainland or overseas.”