Rational land supply discussion urged
April 28, 2018
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has called for rational discussion on options outlined by the Task Force on Land Supply in its five-month public consultation.
Speaking to reporters today, Mr Cheung said he hopes the consultation exercise on 18 proposals can help the Government assess which options are best to tackle the land shortage in Hong Kong.
He added land supply and housing are closely related so he hopes the proposals can debated pragmatically.