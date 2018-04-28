SJ starts Beijing visit

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng met officials from the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office and the National People's Congress Standing Committee in Beijing today.

She called on the office's Director Zhang Xiaoming to discuss ways to enhance exchanges among law students and legal practitioners between the two places.

They also talked about the opportunities brought by the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development.

Ms Cheng then met Shen Chunyao, Chairperson of the Legislative Affairs Commission and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

She will call on the Ministry of Justice and meet representatives from the Mainland arbitration sectors tomorrow.