Regularised Green Form site selected

The Housing Authority will convert the public rental housing development at Lai Chi Kok Road-Tonkin Street Phase 1 into a Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme project for sale this year.

Involving 2,500 flats, the site comprises four domestic blocks of 36 domestic storeys in Blocks 2 and 3, and 39 domestic storeys in Blocks 1 and 4.

Subject to the progress of preparatory work, the authority will decide on the sale prices and sales arrangements with a view to launching the pre-sale around the end of this year.

The authority regularised the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme in January.

Lai Chi Kok Road-Tonkin Street Phase 1 was selected as the first regularised scheme project.