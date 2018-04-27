Patrick Nip visits Central & Western

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip talks to youngsters about career opportunities for Hong Kong people on the Mainland.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip today visited a women's welfare organisation and met young people in Central & Western District.

He visited the Women's Welfare Club Western District, which offers a wide range of services for children, youths and the elderly.

It also collaborates with other non-government groups in running elderly centres and primary schools.

Mr Nip spoke with seniors at the club's Chung Hok Social Centre for the Elderly.

He later toured the Women's Welfare Club Western District Hong Kong Kindergarten which provides childcare services and education to children aged two to six for families in need.

Mr Nip then spoke with youngsters who shared their study and work experiences. They talked about career opportunities for Hong Kong people on the Mainland.

He said: "The development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area is an important national development strategy.

"Young people should adopt an open-minded attitude by gaining an understanding and learning more about the characteristics and development of the bay area cities before making a decision which suits their interests and talent."

Mr Nip also met Central & Western District Councillors.