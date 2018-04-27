CE meets assets official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Xiao Yaqing, Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the State Council, at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Xiao Yaqing, Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the State Council, at Government House today.

She was pleased to meet Mr Xiao again following their meeting in Beijing and participation in a Belt & Road seminar held by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government at the Great Hall of the People in February.

She thanked state leaders and Mainland ministries, especially the commission, for their strong support for the seminar which was attended by more than 380 senior executives from over 170 state-owned enterprises.

Coupled with the attendance of more than 100 leaders from the business and professional services sectors in Hong Kong, the seminar was a great success.

Noting exchanges between Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises are continuing, Mrs Lam said they can join forces to tap new markets after they have enhanced mutual understanding.

With the signing of a free trade agreement and a related investment agreement between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in November, co-operation between Hong Kong and ASEAN will be elevated to a new stage, she added.

She hopes more state-owned enterprises make use of Hong Kong as a platform to explore the ASEAN market.

Mrs Lam said the Belt & Road Initiative is an important national initiative that will provide new impetus for social and economic developments for Hong Kong's future.

She hopes the commission continues to support Hong Kong in giving full play to its advantages as well as helping to strengthen co-operation between the city's enterprises and state-owned firms.

She also hopes to conduct joint promotional activities overseas on opportunities arising from the initiative to develop the Belt & Road into the most extensive global platform for co-operation.

The third Belt & Road Summit will be held in the middle of this year, she said, adding she hopes the commission will continue its support and encourage state-owned enterprises to take part in the summit.