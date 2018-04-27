CE meets Gansu Governor

Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a breakfast meeting with Gansu Governor Tang Renjian at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Tang on his first visit to Hong Kong and congratulated the Gansu government for successfully hosting the Gansu Investment Introduction & Marketing Event yesterday.

She noted Gansu is a trade and logistics hub and a key base for industries and exchanges between people in the region, and believes trade and economic ties between Hong Kong and the province will increase under the Belt & Road Initiative.

She hopes the two places strengthen co-operation in tourism, Chinese medicine, agriculture, and innovation and technology, and encouraged Gansu enterprises to leverage on Hong Kong's quality professional services to access overseas markets.

She also invited the province to hold activities in Hong Kong to promote Gansu culture and products to Hong Kong people.

Mrs Lam thanked the Gansu government for its staunch support for Hong Kong's work on youth development and facilitating exchanges for Hong Kong youngsters on the Mainland, such as the successful completion of a training programme for Dunhuang cultural ambassadors last year.

She said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will build on this successful experience and organise the Dunhuang Youth Internship Programme this year.