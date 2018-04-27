School social worker policy unveiled

The Education Bureau has announced the arrangement for implementing its "one school social worker for each school" policy for primary schools.

In a memorandum to all government and aided primary schools and special schools today, the bureau said the arrangement will start from the 2018-19 school year.

The Government will provide resources to public sector primary schools and special schools through a new funding mode according to their school-based circumstances.

Public sector primary schools can create a graduate social worker post, or receive an equivalent amount of subsidy to employ a school-based registered graduate social worker.

Schools will also be provided with a Consultation Service Grant for hiring consultation, supervision and other related support services for school social workers.

The Top-up Student Guidance Service Grant will also be enhanced.

The bureau will provide a three-year transition period for schools to switch to the new funding mode before the 2021-22 school year.

For schools currently choosing to employ a Student Guidance Teacher, they can continue with the current arrangements.

The bureau will ensure special schools with fewer students are provided with at least one school social worker.

It will also review the mode of collaboration between student guidance and social work services, and explore with the education sector various feasible proposals in providing better social work and guidance services for students.

The policy will involve additional annual expenditure of $138 million.