96K flats forecast

The projected private flat supply for the next three to four years is 96,000 units, 1,000 less than the previous estimate.

Publishing its quarterly figures today, the Transport & Housing Bureau said there were 9,000 unsold units in completed projects at the end of March.

There were 64,000 units under construction, excluding those pre-sold by developers, and 23,000 units from disposed sites where construction can start any time.

The number of flats under construction in the first quarter was 5,600, while the number of units completed for the period was 1,200.

