LegCo phone snatch “barbaric”: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has called the actions of a lawmaker who snatched a government officer’s phone in the Legislative Council Complex, “barbaric”.

Speaking to the media today, Mrs Lam said legislator Ted Hui’s violent behaviour was completely unacceptable and that it inflicted emotional distress on the officer.

The Legislative Council Commission also unanimously agreed to issue a strong condemnation letter to Mr Hui today and Mrs Lam said she believes it will take proper follow-up action.

She emphasised she attaches great importance to the relationship between the administration and the legislature and said it has not been affected by the incident.

Mrs Lam urged all lawmakers to respect government staff performing their duties in LegCo.