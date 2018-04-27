Consensus needed on land supply

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she hopes a public consultation launched today will help pave the way forward in tackling Hong Kong’s land shortage.

Speaking to the media, Mrs Lam said a lack of consensus has made it difficult for the Government to take decisive actions to boost land supply.

The Task Force on Land Supply will gauge public views over the next five months on 18 options.

Mrs Lam said she hopes the public will discuss the proposals in a positive manner, adding that increasing land supply is crucial to easing the housing shortage and will also promote economic development.

The task force was formed to promote the importance of land supply, locating and analysing land supply options, and to build consensus, she said.

Mrs Lam said she hopes the consultation will result in a consensus which will enable the Government to push forward land supply policy.