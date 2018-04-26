March exports up 8%

The value of Hong Kong's total exports of goods rose to $347.7 billion in March, up 8% compared to a year ago, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

It followed a year-on-year increase of 1.7% in February exports.

The value of imports jumped 10.7% to $403.2 billion for March, after a year-on-year decrease of 3.2% in February.

A trade deficit of $55.5 billion, or 13.8% of the value of imports, was recorded in March.

Comparing the first quarter of 2018 with the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of exports increased 3%, while that of imports rose 3.5%.