Revamped historical trail launched

Commissioner for Tourism Joe Wong speaks at the launch ceremony of the revitalised trail.

An art installation depicting a history-telling window on the trail looks back to the time when Dr Sun was baptised at and living in the Preaching House of the American Congregational Church.

A 5-metre tall artwork on Shin Hing Street is one of 16 installations on the revitalised Dr Sun Yat-sen Historical Trail and depicts the aspirations of the “Four Great Outlaws”.

At the start of Dr Sun Yat-sen Historical Trail near the Main Building of the University of Hong Kong is an interactive portrait collage of the cultural icon himself.

The art installation uses a colourful mixture of images and text to arouse public interest on his vision of society, revolution and future.

Dr Sun studied at the university from 1887 to 1892 and called it his intellectual birthplace.

Zigzagging along the trail in Hong Kong’s Central & Western District are 15 other locations including where Dr Sun lived and venues where he had heated discussions on national affairs with his friends.

The Tourism Commission launched the revitalised trail with an Art Across Time theme. It was a collaboration among the commission, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department, and the Central & Western District Council.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Commissioner for Tourism Joe Wong said the revitalisation project enriches the city’s cultural and heritage tourism.

“The Central and Western District will become the focal point of cultural and heritage tourism.

“Apart from visiting tourist attractions, visitors will be able to experience the cultural and artistic facets of Hong Kong, meeting visitors’ quest for in-depth and diversified travel experiences.”

Nine local artists transformed 16 signs into art installations to revitalise the walk and to represent the rich cultural characteristics of the city.

Curator Kenneth Tse said Dr Sun played an important historical role in Hong Kong and the project involved a lot of research.

“I think the major significance (is) that we have to tell Hong Kong people Dr Sun Yat-sen has an important part of history in Hong Kong and let Hong Kong people know the relationship between Dr Sun and ourselves.

“I feel very impressed and moved by this project because it was a very long process. It took us about 18 months to complete. During the process we (had) to dig out the historical facts with the advice of the Hong Kong History Museum.

“We have to have inspirations from the materials and have to transform into art pieces using our own design, so this is a challenge.”

One of the installations, which resembles an intricate silhouette of a man, is placed at the assassination site of Yeung Ku-wan, a fellow revolutionary.

Artist Kacey Wong said the installation is his reaction to the spirit of the time.

“If you’re a tourist from around the world and you come here, then they might look at this and might have an understanding that usually the world can be changed by one or two persons.”

People can also use the department’s iM Guide app to scan QR codes attached to the artworks to learn more about related history and the artists’ creative ideas.

