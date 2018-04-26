Public views sought on land supply

The Task Force on Land Supply has launched a five-month public consultation on 18 options to boost land supply.

In a press conference today, the task force revealed details of the consultation exercise.

The suggestions are grouped under three categories - short-to-medium term options, medium-to-long term options and conceptual options.

Up for public debate are suggestions of developing brownfield sites, tapping into private farm land in the New Territories, alternative uses of sites under private recreational leases and relocation or consolidation of land-extensive recreational facilities.

These proposals are expected to have the fastest turnaround, freeing up more land in about 10 years’ time

For medium-to-long term options, proposals include near-shore reclamation outside Victoria Harbour, developing caverns and underground space, and developing two pilot areas on the fringes of country parks.

Conceptual options include the long-term development of the river trade terminal site, topside development of Kwai Tsing Container Terminals, and reclaiming part of the Plover Cove Reservoir.

Chairman Stanley Wong says the task force will write a report following the consultation.

He believes the report will reflect a combination of land supply options with the most public support, which can help tackle the ongoing issue of a land shortage in Hong Kong.

