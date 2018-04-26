CE promotes HK in Jakarta

Mrs Lam speaks at the "Indonesia-Hong Kong Strategic Partnership on the Belt & Road Initiative" seminar and luncheon.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited Jakarta today to boost Hong Kong’s collaboration with Indonesia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Accompanied by Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Mrs Lam called on Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Huang Xilian to learn about the latest developments in China-ASEAN relations.

She said with the Central Government’s staunch support, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is keen to participate in the Belt & Road Initiative and strengthen co-operation with ASEAN countries.

Mrs Lam thanked Mr Huang for constantly supporting the work of the HKSAR Government.

She then met Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Mrs Lam said she was pleased that since meeting Mr Widodo last May when she was Chief Executive-elect, ties between the two places have strengthened, covering not only economic, trade and investment aspects, but also culture, student exchange and training of railway personnel.

This trip marks her first visit to Indonesia, which is also the first ASEAN country she has visited following the signing of the Free Trade Agreement and a related investment agreement between Hong Kong and ASEAN.

With Hong Kong’s active participation in the Belt & Road Initiative, Mrs Lam said she would be pleased to see further development of Hong Kong enterprises and professional services in Indonesia.

She added the HKSAR Government will take part by sharing its wealth of experience in city management and maintaining a clean government. Mrs Lam also welcomed more Indonesian students to study in Hong Kong.

Noting Hong Kong hopes to advance regional trade and economic co-operation, she appealed to Indonesia to support the city’s participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership which is under negotiation.

Mrs Lam also thanked Mr Widodo for the valuable contributions made by the 160,000 Indonesian domestic helpers in Hong Kong to families and the city’s economy.

She said the HKSAR Government is committed to protecting their rights and benefits.

Mrs Lam then attended a luncheon organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong.

During the event she promoted Hong Kong's advantages to the Indonesian business community and highlighted the opportunities that both sides can seize together under the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mrs Lam said agreements signed last November between Hong Kong and ASEAN which cover trade, investment, economic and technical co-operation, and dispute settlement mechanisms, have brought co-operation between Hong Kong and ASEAN to a new level.

She added that with the advantage of "one country, two systems", an excellent environment for doing business, and quality professional services, Hong Kong is well-positioned to help Indonesian enterprises tap into the opportunities brought about by the Belt & Road Initiative.

After touring the ASEAN Secretariat to learn about its operations, Mrs Lam and Mr Yau went to the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Jakarta to visit staff members.

The office officially opened in July and represents the HKSAR Government in matters between Hong Kong and ASEAN.

It also serves as a liaison between Hong Kong and Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines.

In the evening, Mrs Lam called on Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian and thanked the embassy for its support.