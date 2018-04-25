CAD open days conclude

Children learn about air traffic control operations at the Aviation Education Path.

Visitors tour the Aviation Education Path to learn about Hong Kong’s aviation history.

The Air Traffic Control Tower Simulator was open to the public for the first time during the Civil Aviation Department’s open days.

The Civil Aviation Department’s open house event successfully concluded today.

The four-day event was one of the activities of HK SciFest 2018 presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department.

It helped enhance the public’s interest in aviation and related technology.

The Air Traffic Control Tower Simulator, used for training Air Traffic Control Officers, was open to the public for the first time during the event.

It provides a realistic simulation of the airport’s control tower including a 360-degree digital panel.

Visitors experienced how officers directed flights during takeoff and landing during different times of the day and in various weather conditions.

They also toured the Aviation Education Path to learn about Hong Kong's aviation history and security.

Department staff delivered talks on topics relating to aviation technologies and the evolution of Hong Kong’s Air Traffic Management System.

The current system is designed to meet the latest international standards on technical, safety and air traffic control operational requirements.

Its performance has been acknowledged by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation and senior management of the International Civil Aviation Organization Asia and Pacific Office.

People who missed out on the open days can visit the Aviation Education Path at the department’s headquarters.

Click here for details.