Views sought on injury payments

The Law Reform Commission has released a consultation paper seeking public views on whether the court should be empowered to make periodical payment orders in personal injury cases.

At a press conference today, Chairman of the commission’s Periodical Payments for Future Pecuniary Loss in Personal Injury Cases Sub-committee, Raymond Leung said the consultation paper aims to identify the problems of the current law and practices in assessing damages.

“This is for the purpose of considering whether reform is needed to allow periodical payments for future pecuniary loss to be awarded, and if so, to make recommendations for reform as appropriate.”

The sub-committee has studied cases from the UK, Ireland, other European countries, the US and Singapore.

Mr Leung said this will give guidance to members in considering whether it is desirable and viable to introduce relevant legislation in Hong Kong.

The consultation paper invites the public to give views on whether a mechanism is needed to set the discount rate at appropriate periods, including who should set the rate.

Views will also be collected on whether the Chief Justice or any other person or body should fix this discount rate and to conduct periodic rate revisions.

All comments should be submitted to the sub-committee’s secretary by August 24.

