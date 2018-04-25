CS condemns LegCo phone snatch

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the Legislative Council Commission will follow up on an incident in which a lawmaker snatched a government officer’s phone in the LegCo complex.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Cheung said he has to ensure that government staff performing their duties in the LegCo Complex are protected.

He said the officer was shocked and reported the case to Police this morning, adding such an act was rude and cannot be tolerated.

“There is no question of invasion of privacy here,” Mr Cheung said in response to questions about whether or not the officer infringed on the privacy of lawmakers.

“The Legislative Council Secretariat (wrote) to us some time ago enquiring about the modus operandi of our marshalling work. We’ve provided a lot of information (to) them and they’ve come back and accepted our explanation.

“The Privacy Commission has also made an enquiry about what we are doing. We’ve also explained in full and they’ve confirmed that what we’ve been doing does not contravene at all the relevant ordinances, so it’s absolutely in order.”

Secretary for Security John Lee said: “The duty of the woman officer conducted yesterday was just to report the location of respective Legislative Council members.”