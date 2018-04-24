FS welcomes study report

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today welcomed the conclusions of the Stock Exchange's consultation on a listing regime for companies from emerging and innovative sectors.

He said: "The Government attaches great importance to enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness as an international financial centre.

"We endeavour to uphold market quality, seek to further develop and broaden our capital markets, and develop Hong Kong into a preferred listing platform for both initial public offerings and secondary listings.

"The listing regime for emerging and innovative companies will cater for the new economic environment, and could further enhance the attractiveness of Hong Kong's listing platform to issuers from different jurisdictions."

He thanked the public for offering their opinions during the consultation period and also thanked the Stock Exchange and the Securities & Futures Commission.