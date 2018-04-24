Health chief starts Mainland visit

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan started her visit to Guangzhou today.

She met Guangdong Provincial Health & Family Planning Commission Director General Duan Yufei and Director of the Bureau of Traditional Chinese Medicine Xu Qingfeng.

She is leading a delegation to Guangzhou and Beijing to promote the development of a Chinese medicine hospital in Hong Kong.

She said the delegation will visit hospitals in the two cities to see how they are run.

"A Chinese medicine hospital is something new in Hong Kong's healthcare system. I believe the precious experience of Chinese medicine hospitals in the Mainland is of high reference value for us to develop a Chinese medicine hospital in future."

The delegation will visit Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine tomorrow before departing for Beijing where the delegation will call on the National Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

They will also visit Xiyuan Hospital of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences and Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine of Capital Medical University.