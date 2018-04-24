Smart mobility drive welcomed

The Transport Advisory Committee was briefed today on the Government's proposal to implement the smart mobility initiatives set out in the Smart City Blueprint for Hong Kong.

Committee Chairman Larry Kwok said members welcomed the proposal and noted the Transport Department will enhance the intelligent transport system and traffic management.

The department will offer more traffic data to help people make informed choices on routes and transport modes as well as for research and innovative applications.

It also plans to develop an all-in-one mobile application and install more traffic detectors to cover all strategic routes by 2020.

Mr Kwok said members particularly welcomed the feasibility study on in-vehicle units that enable motorists to pay tunnel tolls without stopping their vehicles and to pay parking fees at government car parks.

Members noted the department will proceed to the detailed design stage as soon as practicable, he added.