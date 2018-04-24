6,600 outstanding students awarded

Ho Siu-wing (left) is one of the recipients of government scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year.

About 6,600 outstanding students were today awarded government scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year amounting to $142 million.

The awardees were local and non-local students studying at publicly-funded and self-financing tertiary institutions.

The scholarships and awards were presented under the Government Scholarship Fund and the Self-financing Post-secondary Scholarship Scheme.

Ho Siu-wing, 18, was awarded the Self-financing Post-secondary Scholarship Scheme - Talent Development Scholarship and is now studying the HKU SPACE Community College's Associate of Engineering programme.

An avid windsurfer, he represented Hong Kong last year at the Asian Windsurfing Championships and the Techno 293 Plus World Championships. He said he never expected to win a scholarship for his sporting achievements.

The $10,000 Talent Development Scholarship recognises students who excel in areas outside academics to support them in improving their talent and potential.

He said the scholarship encourages young athletes who juggle their sports with study.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung officiated at the award ceremony.