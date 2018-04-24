New Space Museum halls open

​Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah opened the Space Museum's two new exhibition halls today.

The museum started renovation at the end of 2015 to update the permanent exhibition halls' contents.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Lau said the Home Affairs Bureau has long been promoting the development of Hong Kong's public museums.

More resources will be allocated to encourage the development of innovation and technology to boost young people's interest in space technology.

Located on the ground and first floors, the Hall of the Cosmos and the Hall of Space Exploration focus on astronomy and space science.

Covering a total area of 1,600 sq m, the halls will display 100 new exhibits, of which 70% are interactive.

They will be open to the public from tomorrow.

To provide a better visiting experience, admission to the halls will be arranged in sessions with limited quotas.