Textbook checks focus on accuracy

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she is confident an Education Bureau committee which reviews textbooks is focused solely on ensuring accurate wording.

She made the statement before today's Executive Council meeting in response to questions about the Textbook Committee scrutinising certain phrases.

"It's not a question of me changing the phrases or the presentation. It's a question for the committee to ensure that textbooks used in Hong Kong are accurate and precise.

"So I have every confidence that these experts are doing this very important task with that one single objective in mind, and that is to ensure a high degree of precision and accuracy in our textbooks."

Giving the constitutional status of the Chief Executive as an example, she said the position holds dual accountability under the Basic Law as the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the head of the HKSAR Government.

However, the post of her deputy should be described as Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government.

Mrs Lam said if there is confusion over such terms in government documents or textbooks, they should be corrected.

"I just feel that some people have overreacted to this very important exercise to ensure that the descriptions that we use, especially when we use them in textbooks, are accurate."