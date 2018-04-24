Jakarta trip to boost ASEAN ties

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her Indonesia trip is important for boosting ties with the Association of South East Asian Nations.

Speaking to the media before an Executive Council meeting today, she said she has visited four other ASEAN states - Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam - since taking office last July.

She will depart for Jakarta tonight.

Mrs Lam said ASEAN was Hong Kong's second largest trading partner and the fourth largest in terms of trade services in 2017.

Member states invested $510 billion into Hong Kong or 4% of the city's total external investment, while local firms invested $277 billion, 2.3% of total investment into the association.

She said there is room for improving mutual ties in trade, investment and people-to-people relationships.

Mrs Lam added ASEAN member states will play a strategic role in the Belt & Road Initiative.