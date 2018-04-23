Police officer laid to rest

A funeral with full honours was held today for the late Senior Police Constable Lum Hoi-wan.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Security John Lee and Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo attended the funeral.

After a ceremony was held at Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom, the cortege travelled to the site of the traffic accident on the East Kowloon Corridor in which the officer was struck by a vehicle last month.

The procession then went to Traffic Kowloon West Operational Base, where he was posted, and then left for Gallant Garden in Wo Hop Shek for the burial service.

Officer Lum's casket was draped with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flag.