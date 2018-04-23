Stricter ivory law to take effect

An amended law will take effect on May 1 to push forward the Government's three-step plan to phase out the local ivory trade, the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department announced today.

The Protection of Endangered Species of Animals & Plants (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 will increase the maximum penalties on the smuggling and illegal trade in endangered species to $10 million and 10 years in jail.

The department said the Government is committed to protecting endangered species.

An import and re-export ban will be imposed from May 1 on all elephant hunting trophies and remaining post-convention ivory items.

Stricter control will be imposed in August before commercial possession of all ivory will be banned.

The process will be completed by December 31, 2021, when the local trade in all ivory, except antique ivory, will be completely shut down.