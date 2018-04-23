Health chief to visit the Mainland

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan will lead a delegation to Guangzhou and Beijing from April 24 to 27.

In Guangzhou, Prof Chan will meet officials from the Health & Family Planning Commission of Guangdong and visit the Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine.

In Beijing, she will visit the National Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

She will also visit the Xiyuan Hospital of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences and the Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine of the Capital Medical University.

Prof Chan will be accompanied by Permanent Secretary for Food & Health (Health) Elizabeth Tse, Director of Health Dr Constance Chan and Project Director (Chinese Medicine Hospital Project Office) (Designate) Dr Cheung Wai-lun.