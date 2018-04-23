Gov't youth programme launched

Senior secondary students are invited to apply for the "Be a Government Official for a Day" programme where they can follow a senior official for a day.

The Commission on Poverty announced today the new initiative is open to Secondary 4 and 5 students in the 2017-18 academic year and will be held in July and August.

It will give youngsters the opportunity to observe the work of an official first-hand and gain a better understanding of the Government's operations.

The officials will share their experiences with the students and listen to the youths' views and suggestions about policy issues and Hong Kong's future.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said three Secretaries and 13 Bureau Directors will take part.

"The current-term Government strives to enhance communication with young people. We will carefully listen and respond to their views and aspirations through different channels, including the novel, interesting and inspirational 'Be a Government Official for a Day' programme," he said.

A non-governmental organisation will arrange an orientation session for selected students before the programme starts. A debriefing and special session will also be held for participants to share their experiences and views.

Application forms can be downloaded online. A school recommendation is required and candidates should send completed forms to lifebuddies@cso.gov.hk by May 11.

Click here for details.