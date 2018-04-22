Officials conclude bay area visit

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (sixth left), Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (fifth left), Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (fourth left) and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (third left) meet Guangzhou Executive Vice Mayor Chen Zhiying.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (third right, front row), Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right, second row), Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (ninth right, second row) and legislators visit an unmanned aerial vehicles research and development enterprise in Guangzhou.

Four senior officials have visited Guangzhou to conclude their duty trip to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau continued their visit with legislators today.

The delegation visited a high-tech enterprise specialising in developing intelligent aerial vehicles in Guangzhou to learn about the application of these unmanned machines and watched a demonstration of them in action.

The group then attended an exchange session held by the Guangdong Provincial Government.

They were briefed by Guangdong Vice Governor Ouyang Weimin on the province's participation in the bay area's development.

They met Guangzhou Executive Vice Mayor Chen Zhiying to discuss co-operation between Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

The delegation also visited the cultural facilities of Zhujiang New Town and Guangzhou South Station, the largest railway transport hub in the southern Mainland.

Concluding the trip, Mr Nip said he believed the legislators gained a better understanding of the bay area's development, which is a key national development strategy and a golden opportunity to boost Hong Kong's economy.

He hopes the community seizes the chance to learn more about its development, adding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will continue to reach out to stakeholders of various sectors to gauge their views on how to take forward the bay area development plan.