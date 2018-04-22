Reading Charter launched

Children colour the image of the reading campaign mascot.

Parents and their children view the Discover Hong Kong in Miniatures exhibition at the Fun at Central Library fun day.

Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li (second left) and Under Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin (third left) sign the Reading Charter with 300 school representatives, parents and students.

Hong Kong Public Libraries has launched the Reading Charter, inviting the public to enjoy reading by setting their own reading goals.

To tie in with World Book Day and encourage the public to discover and share the joy of reading, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department held a fun day at Central Library today.

Activities included storytelling workshops, book repair workshops, a storytelling session and games, offering visitors a unique and extraordinary library experience.

Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li signed the Reading Charter with 300 school representatives, parents and students to encourage the public to establish a good habit and enjoy reading by promising to achieve a reading goal.

People can sign the charter online or via the My Library mobile app until May 8.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms Li said the department plans to launch a three-month trial scheme this summer, extending the opening hours of the Tin Shui Wai, Lai Chi Kok and Smithfield public libraries on Sundays and public holidays to promote reading. The department will evaluate demand during the extended opening hours, she added.

Various public libraries will also hold activities to promote reading at the district level, including fun days, storytelling workshops and Meet-the-Authors talks.

The department will organise the Reading KOL video competition to encourage participants to show their joy of reading in a creative manner. It will open for application at the end of this month.