Officials visit bay area cities

The Hong Kong delegation visits the accelerator tunnel of the China Spallation Neutron Source project in the Songshanhu Innovation Science & Technology Park in Dongguan.

Four senior officials visited Dongguan, Zhongshan, Guangzhou and Foshan today to see the cities' latest developments.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau continued their visit to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area with legislators.

They visited the China Spallation Neutron Source project in the Dongguan Songshan Lake Science & Technology Industry Park.

They inspected the tunnel installation and the control centre to learn about the operation of the advanced science project and its application.

They then went on to Zhongshan and met its Vice Mayor Lei Yuelong.

The delegation visited the Zhongshan Tsui Hang New District Planning Exhibition Centre to learn about the planning and development of Zhongshan and the local health pharmaceutical industry.

They also inspected the landing point of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, which will be a core transport infrastructure across the Pearl River, connecting the east and west of Guangdong.

The delegation later visited Qingsheng transportation hub in Nansha to learn about the construction of the high-speed rail and road network of the transportation hub.

In Foshan, the delegation visited Lingnan Tiandi, an integrated project featuring tourism, commercial and cultural attractions.

They spoke with young Hong Kong entrepreneurs starting businesses in Foshan during their visit to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Technology Exhibition & Exchange Center in Sanshan New City.

The delegation then met Foshan Vice Mayor Yu Jin.

They will visit Guangzhou again tomorrow to conclude their trip.