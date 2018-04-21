Care money set for early 2019

The Working Family Allowance Office will disburse the first batch of payments under the Caring & Sharing Scheme next April at the earliest.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan told the media today the office needs time to find a location and manpower, and to set up a computer system, to handle applications for the scheme.

He said the office expects to accept applications for three months from February at the earliest, adding it hopes the first batch of payments can be made in April.

Noting the total expense of the scheme is $11 billion with about $300 million in administrative costs, Mr Chan said the amount is reasonable provided the public funds are properly used.

The scheme will benefit three million citizens, he added.